UFC Return: Dana White Teases Conor McGregor’s Next Fight: ‘News Coming Soon!’

When is Conor McGregor’s next fight? Conor McGregor’s next fight is being teased by both UFC president Dana White and ‘The Notorious’ himself. There is big Conor McGregor news coming soon.

Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

On a recent IG live, the leader of the UFC Dana White teased an announcement regarding the Irish-born MMA superstar. There has been much speculation of when McGregor will return to the UFC. White himself said that it will not be in 2024. Michael Chandler, who coached TUF against ‘The Notorious,’ said he is ready to move on from the fight and is done waiting.

But it seems there is imminent news. Dana White was asked about McGregor’s UFC return, he said, “News coming soon” but couldn’t offer any more information or details. When this was announced, McGregor took to Twitter and added fuel to the fire with a single smirking emoji.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Iron’ Michael Chandler has long been waiting for his fight against McGregor. The two lightweight athletes coached TUF against one another years ago but a fight date could never be nailed down. The Irish fighter dropped out of their booked matchup due to a toe injury but it was never rebooked.

Chandler is sick of waiting for Conor McGregor’s Next Fight, and in a recent interview said:

“And I think I put him away. It used to be the second round, but at this point, with everything that has been built up, I think I will finish him in the first round … I am an optimist by default, so I do believe the Conor fight will happen. Right now, we are in a period where things are being talked about. “What date? Is it Conor? Is it pivoting to a different fight? Is it making the best decision for me and my family? I love the idea that Conor and I did The Ultimate Fighter, we had a training camp, we signed on the dotted line. But as much as I respect Conor, my legacy is not hinged upon this fight.”

The former Bellator world champion Michael Chandler signed with the UFC and has been an exciting staple of the lightweight division ever since. McGregor made history by being a two-division UFC champion winning two world titles both by way of knockout. The Irish star may be best known for his rivalry against Khabib Nurmagomedov and the blockbuster boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather. McGregor has not been active in the octagon since 2021. But, it seems, Conor McGregor’s Next Fight news may be coming soon.