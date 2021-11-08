UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler poked fun at himself following his three-round bloodbath against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Chandler and Gaethje put on an instant classic to kick off the main card at UFC 268, with back-and-forth heavy shots on the feet. Both men were sent to a nearby New York hospital to undergo treatment for the sheer amount of damage each suffered ruing the bout.

Chandler and Gaethje reunited at the hospital and even shared a picture together. While Gaethje ended up earning the unanimous decision win, Chandler had plenty of impressive moments and earned the respect of MMA fans who might’ve not been too familiar with him beforehand.

Chandler seemed in good spirits after the affair and joked around with his children while wearing a mask that looked like it was straight out of the movie ‘Frozen’.

Michael Chandler Donned A ‘Frozen’ Themed Mask To Hide Cuts From The Hands Of Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler is wearing an ice mask to expedite healing after his war with Justin Gaethje. He sounds like he's in good spirits 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FzhPpnV4Yd — Ryan Hobbs (@RyanHobbsMMA) November 8, 2021

Chandler entered UFC 268 looking to get back in the title picture after losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 earlier this year for the vacant belt. He signed with the UFC last year after a long tenure in Bellator which included a lightweight title reign.

Gaethje will more than likely get the next title shot with his win over Chandler after Oliveira and Dustin Poirier go to battle at UFC 269. Despite the loss, Chandler remains a star in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Chandler nearly finished Gaethje on multiple occasions during the fight and had him stunned with a series of hard right hooks midway through. But, a stiff uppercut by Gaethje turned the tide in his favor and ended up earning him the decision win.

Chandler will more than likely need some time off to recover from a wild night at UFC 268 but could return to the Octagon sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

What was your reaction to Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 268?

