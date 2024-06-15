Daniel Cormier urges Michael Chandler to move on from Conor McGregor after failed fight at UFC 303: ‘He’s done’

ByRoss Markey
Hall of Fame star and promotional color-commenator, Daniel Cormier has urged Michael Chandler to move on from a failed UFC 303 fight with Conor McGregor this month – claiming he expects the Dubliner to now retire definitively from mixed martial arts.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined for the last three years – after fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

Conor Dana UFC

And now forced from a UFC 303 return during International Fight Week later this month, McGregor has been struck with an undisclosed injury – and whilst it has been described as not “severe”, the veteran is still expected to be out of action for at least two months.

Screenshot 2024 06 06 103306 1

Seeing himself scratched from the UFC 303 headliner as a result, Chandler will watch on as undisputed light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira drafts into a main event fight on just two weeks notice – in a rematch against former champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Michael Chandler urged to move on from Conor McGregor fight

With speculation rife regarding the immediate fighting future of McGregor – whom UFC CEO, Dana White elected against discussing in the aftermath of his exit from the pay-per-view card, Chandler has been urged to chase other fights by Cormier, in order to snap his almost two-year hiatus.

Michael Chandler plans violent fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 303 you're going to see a car crash
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“He’s (Michael Chandler) got some things to weigh going forward because I don’t know that he should wait anymore,” Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “I think it’s time to move off of this, and I believe that the overwhelming sentiment is that [Conor McGregor] is done.”

“I thought Conor McGregor was going to come back because to me, Conor McGregor’s a fighter,” Cormier explained. “I know, skill-for-skill, the Conor McGregor of 2015 isn’t the same guy. But I thought that the star was still the same. I just don’t know that he wants to fight. Especially right now.”

Do you think Michael Chandler should move away from a fight with Conor McGregor?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

