UFC CBO Hunter Campbell flew to Dublin in last-ditch attempt to save Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

The UFC went to great lengths to try and salvage Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon.

Weeks before he was scheduled to make his quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sport’s history,” the promotion decided to pull the plug, but not before pulling out all the stops to salvage their biggest ticket of 2024. Per a report from Ariel Helwani, the UFC’s Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, flew to McGregor’s native Dublin to try and save the main event from falling through.

Sadly, Campbell was unsuccessful, prompting the promotion to replace the fight with another high-stakes headliner. Instead of McGregor vs. Chandler, fans will now see a light heavyweight championship rematch as both reigning titleholder Alex Pereira and No. 1 ranked contender Jiri Prochazka will step in on short notice to save UFC 303.

The Promotion Adds two more big fights to UFC 302

Also added to the card was a co-main event clash between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes, as well as a contest between Carlos Ulberg and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith. Ulberg was originally scheduled to face Jamahal Hill at the event, but ‘Sweet Dreams’ was forced to bout out due to an injury.

Fortunately, it sounds as though the injury that forced Conor McGregor out of the event is not severe.

At this time, it is unclear if the UFC will reschedule McGregor’s long-awaited fight with the former Bellator champion, but Helwani did add in his report that the promotion is eyeing a new date in either August or September.