Michael Chandler weighs up BMF title fight with Max Holloway: ‘I would love the opportunity down the line’

Officially set to fight arch-rival, Conor McGregor after over a year of speculation tying the duo to a fight, Michel Chandler already has sights fixed on a potential future BMF title fight with Max Holloway – claiming he would “love the opportunity” to fight the Hawaiian in the future.

Chandler, a former lightweight title challenger, received official confirmation over the weekend of his return to the Octagon – having remained sidelined since 2022. Booking a June comeback, Chandler is slated to headline UFC 303 during International Fight Week in a showdown against McGregor at the welterweight limit.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Holloway, the former undisputed featherweight champion minted himself as the symbolic BMF champion over the weekend on the main card of UFC 300, landing a spectacular buzzer-beating KO win over Justin Gaethje to win the crown, summoning the Arizona striker to stand square with him in the center of the Octagon.

It takes a village. You guys might know there names but they make some of the biggest sacrifices for me. A debt I’ll never be able to repay. pic.twitter.com/VsVOXfkLW1 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 16, 2024

And while Holloway himself may have the pick of the bunch as to who he wants to fight next – amid links to a fight with featherweight king, Ilia Topuria, and a lightweight stay against Islam Makhachev, the fan-favorite revealed the most appealing bout to him is a rematch with the above-mentioned, McGregor.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler eyes Max Holloway fight in the future

Himself set to meet the Dubliner first and foremost, former three-time Bellator MMA pacesetter, Chandler claimed if afforded the chance himself, he would stand opposite Holloway in a BMF title fight.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Would I fight Max (Holloway) for the BMF belt? Absolutely,” Michael Chandler said during a Q&A session on his Instagram account. “I think it’s no coincidence now, that he and I are ranked closely together in the 155 [pound] division. I think Max is a real one.”

“Max embodies the BMF,” Michael Chandler explained. “Max created the ‘Holy sh*t’ moment, the most BMF moment that we have ever seen. I would love the opportunity down the line. Obviously, I’ve got business to take care of in 74 days.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

