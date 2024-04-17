Michael Chandler weighs up BMF title fight with Max Holloway: ‘I would love the opportunity down the line’
Officially set to fight arch-rival, Conor McGregor after over a year of speculation tying the duo to a fight, Michel Chandler already has sights fixed on a potential future BMF title fight with Max Holloway – claiming he would “love the opportunity” to fight the Hawaiian in the future.
Chandler, a former lightweight title challenger, received official confirmation over the weekend of his return to the Octagon – having remained sidelined since 2022. Booking a June comeback, Chandler is slated to headline UFC 303 during International Fight Week in a showdown against McGregor at the welterweight limit.
As for Holloway, the former undisputed featherweight champion minted himself as the symbolic BMF champion over the weekend on the main card of UFC 300, landing a spectacular buzzer-beating KO win over Justin Gaethje to win the crown, summoning the Arizona striker to stand square with him in the center of the Octagon.
And while Holloway himself may have the pick of the bunch as to who he wants to fight next – amid links to a fight with featherweight king, Ilia Topuria, and a lightweight stay against Islam Makhachev, the fan-favorite revealed the most appealing bout to him is a rematch with the above-mentioned, McGregor.
Michael Chandler eyes Max Holloway fight in the future
Himself set to meet the Dubliner first and foremost, former three-time Bellator MMA pacesetter, Chandler claimed if afforded the chance himself, he would stand opposite Holloway in a BMF title fight.
“Would I fight Max (Holloway) for the BMF belt? Absolutely,” Michael Chandler said during a Q&A session on his Instagram account. “I think it’s no coincidence now, that he and I are ranked closely together in the 155 [pound] division. I think Max is a real one.”
“Max embodies the BMF,” Michael Chandler explained. “Max created the ‘Holy sh*t’ moment, the most BMF moment that we have ever seen. I would love the opportunity down the line. Obviously, I’ve got business to take care of in 74 days.” (H/T MMA Junkie)
Who wins in a future BMF title fight: Max Holloway or Michael Chandler?