Max Holloway calls shot for Conor McGregor rematch after UFC 300 win: ‘That’s a huge fight I think’

Max Holloway would like to face Conor McGregor, not Ilia Topuria next time out if he had his wish.

Holloway became the BMF champion on Saturday with a highlight-reel fifth-round KO over Justin Gaethje as the Hawaiian moved back up to lightweight. It was an incredible performance from Max Holloway, and after the win, many thought he would be dropping back down to featherweight to face Topuria for the belt.

However, Holloway says he’d rather rematch McGregor than face Topuria for the featherweight title as he knows it’s a much bigger fight.

“It’d be hard not to say whith them finally announcing it is actually fighting to be Conor (McGregor) 2, to run it back. That’s the huge fight I’d think. But, legacy, ideal trying to get back to the undisputed (featherweight) title. Gotta go with (Ilia) Topuria. He’d be the man that I couldn’t help but figure it out, but we’ll see. We’re having a little bible verse beef on top of Twitter right now, so life’s good. It’s looking like it’s gonna be him next, but first thing’s first,” Holloway said to KHON2.

“Justin kicked like a horse, man. Like a horse, you know? I can feel it today. Couple days later, I can still feel it, so we’re gonna recover. I got my beautiful wife with me here. We got our wedding anniversary tomorrow, so that’s all I’m focused on. Seeing my son, too. I didn’t see him for a couple days now. It was hard talking to him on the phone after the fight, the guy was celebrating more harder than me. At the end of the day, I just got family to think of right now and we’ll go from there,” Holloway added.

Although Holloway would like to face McGregor, it seems unlikely that the fight will happen next. Instead, the Hawaiian will likely face Topuria next.

Ilia Touria not impressed with Max Holloway

Although Max Holloway pulled off the upset win over Justin Gaethje, Ilia Topuria wasn’t impressed with the Hawaiian.

Topuria called to defend his belt against Holloway later this year, in what would be one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

However, it’s unclear whether or not that will be next, but if it does, fans should be in for a treat in a very fan-friendly fight.