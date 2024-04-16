Michael Chandler claims UFC 303 fight with Conor McGregor should be for 165lbs title: ‘You never know’

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler discusses the idea of fighting for the rumoured 165lb title.

After an extremely drawn-out process, UFC CEO Dana White finally made the official announcement of Conor McGregor’s return. During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, White was handed a note of paper from which he read that McGregor would face Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 during International Fight Week.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

This comes after a season of The Ultimate Fighter, multiple ‘announcements’ and will take place much later than promised.

Michael Chandler eyes 165lb title fight with Conor McGregor

Talking with TheMacLife, Chandler would discuss his upcoming fight against McGregor which is set to take place at the welterweight limit. However, Michael Chandler said he would not be surprised if the UFC were to introduce a 165lbs division to host the bout.

“That was one of the rumours as well, the 165 belt, obviously, that has not happened,” Chandler said. “Even me in this position, man, I would not be surprised if that bout agreement comes over and it says for the 165 title. You never know because the UFC has to keep a lot of things secret. Even to us, right? I mean, you saw Conor broke the announcement again before the UFC did it. I’m sure the UFC said, ‘Hey, don’t do it because we’re gonna do it at the post-fight press conference.’ In typical Conor fashion.”

Continuing, Chandler confessed that he was in the dark on some of the information regarding the fight and feels a fight of this magnitude should be for a title.

“They want to hold a lot of the information,” he continued. “We knew the date. I knew what the weight class most likely was going to be, and then they sent it over. It should be for a belt, but we’ll see if we can’t make one up.”

Do you think Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor should be for a title?