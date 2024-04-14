Official – Conor McGregor set to fight fierce rival Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in welterweight return

The long-anticipated grudge fight between former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, and former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler is finally officially after months of speculation – with the two booked to take main event honors at UFC 303 on June 29. from the T-Mobile Arena during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, has yet to fight inside the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, losing via first round doctor’s stoppage to Dustin Poirier after fracturing his left tibia and fibula.

As for Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion himself has been out of action for more than two years, dropping a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier in their Madison Square Garden showcase.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Sharing screentime on reality television show The Ultimate Fighter 31 last year, Team Chandler turned in an impressive victory over Team McGregor during the initial season – with the two expected to lock horns in a savage grudge fight soon thereafter.

Conor McGregor officially set to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the return of Conor McGregor in a five round welterweight fight against Michael Chandler during tonight’s post-fight press conference following the culmination of UFC 300.

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a stunning 40-second high-kick and strikes knockout win over Donald Cerrone in his most recent venture to the welterweight limit.