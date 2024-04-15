Max Holloway challenged by ex-NFL star Chad Ochocinco following UFC 300 win: ‘I’ll thump his chin’

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco wants to test himself against Max Holloway.

‘Blessed’ has been the talk of the town ever since his epic buzzer-beating knockout of Justin Gaethje to capture the BMF title at UFC 300 on Saturday night.

During a recent episode of his Night Cap podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Ochocinco — real name Chad Johnson — asked his co-host, “If I was to fight Max, when you think he would beat me in the Octagon?”

Sharpe immediately responded suggesting it would take Holloway no more than 30 seconds to put Ochocinco to sleep.

Ochocinco thinks he could last multiple rounds with Holloway in an MMA fight 🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/nimIPQRYRy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 15, 2024

“Max Holloway, if you see this… If you have any time during your break before your next fight, let’s spar,” Ochocinco said. “Let’s get some footage. I just want to show Uncle Sharpe that I ain’t with the bullsh*t. Congratulations, but please.”

When Sharpe tried to explain that there are levels to the game of MMA, like any sport, Ochocinco doubled down on his challenge to the former featherweight champion.

“Man, I’ll thump Max Holloway’s chin,” Ochocinco added. “Don’t be playin’ me like that. I’m out the city. What you talking about? I’m built for that.

During his decade-long career in the NFL, Ochocinco was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and is a member of the elite 10,000 Receiving Yards Club. In 2021, he competed on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard, going the distance in a four-round exhibition boxing match with Brian Maxwell.

Max Holloway Responds to ilia topuria’s ‘back of the line’ comment

After scoring one of the wildest knockouts in UFC history, Max Holloway is primed for a shot at newly minted featherweight titleholder, Ilia Topuria. After seeing ‘Blessed’ turn ‘The Highlight’ into a highlight, Topuria told ESPN Deportes:

“It’s clear for me, my next fight is against Max Holloway. Congratulations and enjoy tonight, but after fighting me he will have to go back in the line.”

Getting wind of Topuria’s comment, Holloway offered his response during an appearance at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference.