Michael Chandler gives up on Conor McGregor: “I finally admit the fight is off”

Michael Chandler is finally ready to move on from Conor McGregor — or is he?

The former Bellator champion has been patiently waiting for nearly two years as McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” continues to shift dates as often as the wind blows. In June, it appeared the wait would finally pay off as the two were scheduled to headline UFC 303 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition after the Irishman bowed out due to of all things, a broken pinky toe.

Taking to social media, Chandler appears to have hit his breaking point, writing that “the fight is off” and claiming McGregor simply can’t cope with the reality of his career being over.

”Nevermind guys…I think it’s time I finally admit the fight is off,” Chandler wrote on X. “He’s still in stage 2 of the 7 of grief pertaining to his career being over. Figured he’d be closer to 5 by now. Godspeed @TheNotoriousMMA”

Conor McGregor happily swaps out Michael Chandler for Max Holloway

In response, McGregor didn’t appear too bothered by Chandler’s statement, suggesting that BMF titleholder Max Holloway would be a far more interesting opponent for his rumored return in December.

”? lol ok lil bro. Swapped out handy,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post. “@BlessedMMA what you at December? The real bmf, you know.”

Chandler snapped back in short order, adding that Holloway is more focused on taking back the featherweight title.

”Max wouldn’t even fight me, let alone you…he wants the title. Don’t act like you hold the cards….swan song incoming,” Chandler quipped.

Holloway is currently scheduled to headline UFC 308 when the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi in October. There, ‘Blessed’ will be the first fighter to challenge the current 145-pound champion, Ilia Topuria.

Holloway last competed at UFC 300 in April, scoring a buzzer-beating KO of Justin Gaethje to claim the BMF title. Holloway’s bragging rights belt doesn’t appear to be up for grabs at UFC 308, but if he can cut Topuria’s title reign short, he’ll become the first fighter in promotional history to hold the BMF and UFC championships simultaneously.