Max Holloway wins BMF title, face plants Justin Gaethje with buzzer beating KO – UFC 300 Highlights

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway has now minted himself as the new symbolic BMF titleholder tonight on the main card of UFC 300 — turning in one of the most outrageous stoppages in Octagon history, face planting champion, Justin Gaethje with a buzzer-beating knockout in the final round of their anticipated clash.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Outstriking the Trevor Wittman trainee tonight in their main card fight, Max Holloway spun with mere seconds left in the first round — breaking Gaethje’s nose with a spinning back-kick, stumbling the former interim champion.

And despite suffering his first-ever knockdown in the fourth round of his fight with Gaethje — in a bout the Hawaiian striking ace was winning — four rounds to nil, called for Gaethje to step into the center of the Octagon with him to stand and trade.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

With a single second remaining in their five round fight, Holloway connected with a huge right hook counter in the pocket with himself and Gaethje swinging, sending the BMF gold holder face down to the canvas, landing himself the symbolic title — with Hall of Fame star and inaugural heavyweight kingpin, Mark Coleman strapping the belt on Holloway to boot.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Following his monumental title win, Max Holloway called for a lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev, as well as a featherweight championship showdown against newly crowned gold holder, Ilia Topuria.

Below, catch the highlights from Max Holloway’s KO win against Justin Gaethje