Michael Chandler urged to fight Max Holloway for BMF belt if Conor McGregor clash at UFC 303 fails

Michael Chandler has been urged to chase a BMF championship fight against Max Holloway if a scheduled fight against rival, Conor McGregor falls away from UFC 303 later this month – amid continued speculation over the pairing.

This week, speculation has been rife regarding this month’s UFC 303 headliner between McGregor and Chandler at welterweight, with the promotion cancelling a pre-fight press conference at the 3Arena in Dublin, just hours before the event was set to take place in the Irish capital.

And keeping their cards close to their proverbial chest regarding the potential rescheduling of a so-far postponed pairing, the UFC have been the subject of much speculation – as has Dublin striker, McGregor, who addressed the presser’s scrapping on social media yesterday evening.

Cancelling his own media obligations with broadcast partners of the UFC according to reports, McGregor claimed that “obstacles” outside of the promotion’s control forced the cancellation of the press event in in the Dublin docklands, before confirming he is still preparing to make an Octagon comeback.

And amid further speculation that the ex-two-weight champion may be carrying an injury of sorts into his set fight with Chandler at UFC 303 during International Fight Week later this month, a host of potential fights have been floated as replacements for the pairing if the matchup sinks.

From the likes of a light heavyweight title fight rematch between incumbent champion, Alex Pereira and former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka – to a short-notice BMF title fight between Chandler – in order to keep him on the card, against champion, Holloway.

Michael Chandler urged to fight Max Holloway at UFC 303

According to former title challenger, Chael Sonnen to boot, while the Oregon native expects McGregor to stand opposite Chandler on June 29. – if all else fails, Holloway should be drafted in to fight the ex-Bellator MMA star.

“But I will tell you this: there will be no postponement of this fight,” Chael Sonnen said on Good Guy / Bad Guy. “They either fight on the 29th. or we move on. Oh, and by the way, the show is still gonna happen. I believe Conor is gonna be opposite Michael Chandler, I’m very confident in telling you that. However, if he’s not, Michael Chandler versus Max Holloway for the BMF [title] is the fight to book.”

Furthermore, prior to confirmation of the presser’s cancellation yesterday, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed during his media appearance with assembled reporters after UFC 302 over the weekend how a BMF championship fight was currently in the works.

