Report – Conor McGregor cancelled media obligations with broadcast partners ahead of UFC 303 presser scrapping

Reports this Monday afternoon have revealed former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor had officially cancelled media obligations with UFC broadcast partners ahead of today’s slated press conference in Dublin to promote UFC 303, before the media event was postponed by the organization overnight.

As per an initial report from Sun Sport reporter, Chisanga Malata, former two-division champion, McGregor cancelled media obligations had was set to undertake with UFC broadcast partners yesterday.

Conor McGregor cancelled media obligations

“Heard from multiple sources that Conor McGregor cancelled media obligations he had with UFC broadcast partners yesterday,” Malata posted on his official X account. “Take from that what you will. Still too early to speculate, so I won’t. But the short-notice cancelling of a press conference is a big deal.”

Overnight, the promotion – who had announced a press event at the capital’s 3Arena venue in Dublin’s docklands, confirmed that the conference had been postponed, which was set to feature both McGregor and incoming opponent, Michael Chandler.

And without detailing a reason for the press event’s postponement, further reports confirmed that Chandler had not made the trip to Ireland for the conference as of yet, with the presser off as early as Sunday morning EST.

Yet to comment on the cancellation of the press event which was set to take place this evening in Dublin, McGregor and Chandler are slated to headline UFC 303 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 29. during International Fight Week in a welterweight fight.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion to boot, has been out of action for almost three years, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a doctor’s stoppage defeat to Dustin Poirier.

As for Missouri veteran, Chandler, the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion has been himself sidelined for the prior two years, submitting to a third round rear-naked choke to common-foe, Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

