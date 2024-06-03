Breaking – UFC 303 press conference in Dublin starring Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler cancelled

ByRoss Markey
UFC 303 press conference in Dublin starring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler cancelled

The UFC have this morning confirmed that a scheduled press conference for their end-of-month UFC 303 event in Dublin, Ireland has been has been postponed until further notice.

The event, which was scheduled to take place at the 3Arena at 5pm GMT later today, was slated to feature event headliners, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, alongside promotional CEO, Dana White.

UFC 303 press event in Dublin has been shelved

However, the media conference, slated for Dublin has been officially postponed as per the North American-based organization.

Conor McGregor set to face off with Michael Chandler at Dublin press conference ahead of UFC 303
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Dear UFC fans-” UFC posted on their official X account. “The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday, June 3rd. in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. -Thank you.”

Scheduled to fight at the end of the month during International Fight Week, McGregor makes his return from an almost three year hiatus in a welterweight headliner against Chandler in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael Chandler praises Conor McGregor on BKFC deal With that being said I KO him in 10 minutes
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

