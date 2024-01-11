Michael Chandler predicts stoppage win over UFC enemy Conor McGregor in June fight: ‘I want to break his jaw’

Former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler has predicted a stoppage win over incoming foe and former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor within just two rounds, as the pair gear-up for a massive June showdown – potentially at UFC 302 during International Fight Week.

Chandler, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger and current number five ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 281 back in November 2022, suffering an eventual third round rear-naked choke loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the aforenoted, Poirier at UFC 264.

And confirming at the turn of this year how he’s planning a June 29. return at UFC 302 in the summer, McGregor claimed he would be fighting Chandler in his return to the Octagon – in a middleweight divisional bow for the pair.

Michael Chandler predicts KO win over rival, Conor McGregor

Receptive to a clash at the middleweight limit, Chandler claims if he actually stands opposite McGregor on June 29. – he’ll finish the Dubliner inside just 10 minutes.

“It’s going to be a big car, it’s going to be fun, and I finish Conor (McGregor) within the first two rounds and after that probably end his career,” Michael Chandler said on his official YouTube channel. “There’s just to much more than what people thing about on the surface level. I want battlegrounds of epic proportions, I want to stand in the cage with that man, I want to break that man’s will, I want to break his jaw.



“I want to separate him from consciousness, completely flatline him inside the Octagon, and then we say farewell the sport’s biggest star,” Michael Chandler explained. “Then we can go about or merry way.”

Who wins in a middleweight clash in June: Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler?