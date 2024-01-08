Michael Chandler predicts Conor McGregor will retire after UFC 302: ‘I think I’ll be the last person he fights’

Expected to share the Octagon with former two-division champion, Conor McGregor at an earmarked UFC 302 event on June 29. – forme lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler claims the Dubliner will more than likely retire following their showdown.

Chandler, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined for over a year from active competition, most recently dropping a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

Himself away from the sport since the summer of 2021, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Lafayette native, Poirier in the pair’s heated trilogy rubber match.

And confirming at the beginning of the year how he plans to fight Chandler at the middleweight limit of 185 pounds in his comeback fight, McGregor claimed he would feature in the main event of UFC 302 on June 29. during International Fight Week.

Conor McGregor predicted to retire after UFC 302

Ahead of the earmarked clash, however, Chandler claims he believes he’ll likely come as the final fighter to stand opposite McGregor in his professional mixed martial arts career.

“I do – I think I’ll be the last person [Conor McGregor fights],” Michael Chandler told ESPN. “I think he’s lost fights, but I think we haven’t really seen him be dominated. He was getting beat by (Dustin) Poirier and then obviously he had the injury. He got beat by Poirier the first time obviously, but I think I dominate him in a fashion that it’s almost as if he can keep trying to come back but he will have lost the fans’ interest so much more after I do to him what I’m going to do to him on June 29.”

