Michael Chandler to ‘Move On’ from Conor McGregor ‘Running My Own Race’

Michael Chandler is looking to move on from his Conor McGregor fight. The two athletes were meant to fight years ago and coached TUF against one another. But for whatever reason the UFC has been unable to pin down a date.

The former Bellator champion and now top-ranked UFC lightweight ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler wants to move forward, no more waiting for Conor McGregor. Since making his promotional debut in January of 2021, the US-born Chandler has fought in five bouts while ‘Notorious’ has competed in two during that same time.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler explained his point of view during an interview, where he speculated on whether this fight will even happen. He said:

“I am an optimist by default, so I do believe the Conor fight will happen. Right now, we are in a period where things are being talked about. What date? Is it Conor? Is it pivoting to a different fight? Is it making the best decision for me and my family? I love the idea that Conor and I did The Ultimate Fighter, we had a training camp, we signed on the dotted line. But as much as I respect Conor, my legacy is not hinged upon this fight.

“I am running my own race, and I’m continuing to move forward. I am at the point now where we are looking at all of the options and not just fighting [Conor McGregor]. Things move fast, and the phone could ring at any time. I don’t want to make it sound like I’m not focused on fighting Conor, but right now when no contract is signed, I’m excited to fight. I’m training every day, and I’m in the best shape that I have been in a very long time, and I’m ready to go out there whether it’s Conor or someone else. There’s always going to be life after Conor if this fight never comes to fruition.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have been in constant communication with UFC president Dana White. Chandler explained:

“The sentiment from Dana doesn’t sound as bleak as a lot of people would think. It doesn’t sound as bleak as a lot of people would think, given Conor’s antics with the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vest and the drinking Forged Irish Stout at Bare Knuckle FC, but we’ll see. Either way, I’ve always felt that if the Conor fight didn’t happen I’m going to be just fine, and I will put butts in seats, and I will sell pay-per-views, and I will entertain the entire world when I step inside the octagon.”

Chandler finished by adding that he is done waiting:

“I don’t really ever put dates on how long I’ll wait, but the sport of mixed martial arts moves very, very fast. I’ve got a whiteboard up here in my house with all the matchups and all the different things going on in the lightweight division. The lightweight division is the most exciting, electrifying division in the sport of mixed martial arts, so I am blessed to be a part of it.”

Conor McGregor is the biggest name in UFC history. His stunning knockouts of Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez, earning two-division titles, earned him incredible acclaim from the MMA world.