Dana White Has No Plans for Conor McGregor: Not Thinking or Talking About Him

Dana White is not concerning himself with Conor McGregor.

It’s been more than three years since McGregor stepped inside the Octagon, the last time coming at UFC 264 when he suffered a broken leg in the opening round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. ‘Mystic Mac’ was set for a long-awaited return to action in June, headlining UFC 303 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, his scrap with former Bellator champ Michael Chandler never came to fruition after the Irish megastar broke his pinky toe in the weeks leading up to fight night.

McGregor insists he’ll fight before 2024 comes to an end, but exactly when is still up in the air.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, White was asked point blank about McGregor’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” and when we can expect to see it. Instead of giving fans an encouraging update, the UFC CEO offered up little more than a verbal shrug of the shoulders.

“I don’t know when he’s coming back,” White said before adding, “When Conor is ready to go, he’ll let me know so I’m not even talking about Conor right now.”

Conor McGregor expecting December return despite Dana White’s lack of interest

While White confirmed during the same interview that Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is being targeted for November 9 in Madison Square Garden, little has been said of the promotion’s final pay-per-view of the year, UFC 310.

Michael Chandler, the man who has been waiting patiently to fight Conor McGregor for the better part of two years, claimed that the December card will likely host his rescheduled showdown with the Irishman. McGregor corroborated Chandler’s claim while responding to a fan inquiry on social media.

Yes — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2024

Until then, McGregor is keeping himself busy by chugging beers at motorcycle rallies and ignoring women desperately trying to rizz him up.