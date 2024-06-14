Michael Chandler addresses failed Conor McGregor fight at UFC 303: ‘He was never the safe bet as an opponent’

Michael Chandler has reacted to his officially cancelled return against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor later this month at UFC 303 for the first time – claiming the Dubliner never presented himself as a “safe bet” in terms of opposition.

Chandler, the current number six ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined for almost two years, most recently featuring at UFC 281 against common-foe, former interim division champion, Dustin Poirier in a third round rear-naked choke loss.

And missing out on a return at UFC 303 during International Fight Week this month, Chandler was removed from the pay-per-view card ahead of a fight with McGregor, with the Dubliner sidelined through an undisclosed injury.



Set to remain out of action for at least another two months, McGregor is reportedly already targeted to fight Chandler in either August or September of this year, in a rescheduled showdown.

Michael Chandler reacts to scrapped UFC 303 fight with Conor McGregor

Addressing his miscued fight with the former two-division champion, Chandler claimed a bout with McGregor was never a “safe bet”.

“@thenotoriousmma was never the safe bet as an opponent,” Michael Chandler posted on his official Instagram account. “He was always the highest risk. Maybe the biggest reward… but the biggest opportunity. There is no right or wrong in business… you only take risk to grow, or remain comfortable where you are. Embrace the uncertainty. Seek the opportunity. Take calculated risk… That’s what @mikechandlermma does.”

“And if it doesn’t go as planned… redirect the course to something even more great,” Michael Chandler continued. “Our respect to the man who represents the fight world better than anyone we’ve ever known. NO FEAR. NO LIMITS. NO EXCUSES. Make hard work your passion – who cares who’s on the other side of the punch.”

