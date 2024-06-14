Dustin Poirier takes aim at Conor McGregor following UFC 303 pullout

Dustin Poirier took a shot at Conor McGregor following news of the Irishman being out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Poirier and McGregor are rivals as the two have fought three times, with ‘The Diamond’ winning twice. With the two being rivals, they took take shots at one another and McGregor blasted Poirier for the UFC 302 PPV buyrate.

“500k PPV buys done. A nothing burger,” McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

At UFC 302, Poirier suffered a fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title as the two were the main event.

Now, following Conor McGregor being out of UFC 303, Dustin Poirier took his opportunity to blast the Irishman.

It was a subtle response from Poirier that shows the rivalry between the two of them is still alive and well. Whether or not that leads to a fourth fight is unclear this time.

Dustin Poirier hints at retirement after UFC 302 loss

Poirier is now 0-3 in undisputed title fights, and he says he isn’t sure what he is fighting for, which is why he’s leaning toward retirement.

“I still don’t know,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour. “I can’t say I’ll never fight again, but I just don’t know the reason. What am I going to fight for? To get into a battle? I love that, but I’ve taken some lumps over the years. It has to be for something. And maybe that’s something I’ll realize in the coming weeks, but I’m just taking it one day at a time.

“I’m leaning towards being done. For sure. Especially with getting the title fight, how many more times would I need to fight to put myself back in position to fight for the world title? I don’t know. And like I said, I’m not going to do it again, I’m not going to fight five more times to try and earn another title shot. I’m in a weird spot and I don’t know how to explain it or what decision to make. I’m just taking it day by day and seeing what comes with my mind changing and just to see how I feel.”

Dustin Poirier is 30-9 with one no-contest in the UFC and is the former interim lightweight champ.