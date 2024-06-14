Jiri Prochazka reacts to UFC 303 title fight against Alex Pereira: ‘No space for mistakes’

Jiri Prochazka has given his first thoughts on his UFC 303 light heavyweight title fight rematch against Alex Pereira.

Prochazka and Pereira are set to headline UFC 303 on just two weeks’ notice after Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was off. It was a surprise that the UFC was able to pull the fight off, and after Dana White announced the fight, Prochazka took to social media to give his comments on the fight.

Iam going to be#THEPERFECTSTORM #ufc303

No space for mistakes

“I am going to be the perfect storm. No space for mistakes, just win, now, here,” Prochazka wrote on X.

Prochazka is looking to reclaim his light heavyweight title and is also looking to get revenge on Pereira. The two fought back in November and it was Pereira winning by second-round knockout to win the vacant light heavyweight title.

Jiri Prochazka is 30-4-1 and returned to the win column back in April at UFC 300 with a second-round knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic. Before that, he suffered a knockout loss to Pereira which was his first loss in the UFC. Prochazka is the former champ and also has wins over Glover Teixeira, Dominick Reyes, and Volkan Oezdemir.

Alex Pereira, meanwhile, is 10-2 and coming off a first-round knockout win against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time.

New-look UFC 303 fight card

After all the changes to UFC 303, the fight card is as follows:

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka – UFC light heavyweight championship

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Carlos Ulberg vs. Anthony Smith

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Payton Talbott vs. Yais Ghemmouri

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

The card is subject to change.