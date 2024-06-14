Report – Conor McGregor not dealing with ‘Severe’ injury amid UFC 303 exit, fight return likely for late summer

Now officially out of his scheduled UFC 303 main event fight with former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler later this month, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor is reportedly not dealing with a “severe” injury, and is likely to return in a rescheduled fight later this summer.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, was officially ruled out of his set return at UFC 303 later this month during International Fight Week by promotional CEO, Dana White, due to an undisclosed injury.

And in his place: a short-notice light heayweight title fight rematch between Alex Pereira and former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka has been booked to take headlining honors at UFC 303 at the end of this month.

Conor McGregor not dealing with “severe” injury

According to an initial report from Ariel Helwani, McGregor, who has yet to see the nature of his injury disclosed, is not dealing with a “severe” setback, and has been touted to fight potentially as soon as the end of August – if not sometime in September.

Sidelined since 2021, McGregor most recently headlined UFC 264 in a trilogy rubber match against former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier – suffering a debilitating first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat, after fracturing his left tibia and fibula against the Lafayette striker.

Furthermore, the above-mentioned report explains that despite noted aspirations from Conor McGregor to headline a UFC 306 card at the Las Vegas Sphere, the promotion are likely to move in a different direction that booking him against Chandler at the event, with other fights already in the works for the inaugural event at the monumental venue.

The removal of McGregor from his UFC 303 return comes as just the third occasion in which he has withdrawn from a fight during his professional career.

Ahead of a Cage Warriors featherweight title fight with UFC alum, Jim Alers back in 2021 in Jordan, McGregor was ruled out through injury.

Booked to headline UFC 200 back in 2016, McGregor’s reluctance to take part in pre-fight media obligations ahead of a rematch with Nate Diaz ruled him from a welterweight rematch.

