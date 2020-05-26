Michael Bisping Rips Fan Who Claims He Lost Against Anderson Silva

Spread the word!













Retired former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has ripped a fan who claimed he lost against 185lb legend Anderson Silva. The brash Brit fought the Brazilian knockout artist at UFC Fight Night London in 2016 – it was one of the best fights in middleweight history.

‘The Count’ emerged from the fight victorious after a five-round war with the best fighter ever (according to Conor McGregor). Bisping didn’t have it easy though and was dropped hard by a flying knee at the end of round three. ‘The Spider’ ran off to celebrate, even mounting the cage before referee Herb Dean told him the fight was still going and his opponent was not knocked out. Bisping bounced back incredibly well from what would have been a fight-ending shot for most. Despite being drenched in blood at the final bell Bisping earned a unanimous decision verdict and the biggest win of his career.

One fan though was not impressed by Bisping’s ability to come back from the brink to beat Anderson Silva all those years ago. He took to social media and told the UFC Hall of Famer that he should have lost against Silva.

“Please… we like you, but you know that you lost that fight in that Flying Knee,” a fan wrote to Bisping on Twitter.

Bisping quickly fired back at the fan by saying he wasn’t knocked out and reminded his followers about the heroic effort that saw him win the following round and the fight, he wrote.

“Incorrect f*ckface. Dropped me as the bell sounded, was down but not out, then I got up and won the next round so, you’re factually incorrect in everything you just typed. Anyway, jog on.”

Bisping went on to beat bitter rival Luke Rockhold in his next fight to capture the middleweight title in his first attempt. He then defended the belt against long-time foe Dan Henderson in front of a sold-out hometown crowd in Manchester, England.

Do you think Michael Bisping did enough to beat Anderson Silva at UFC London in 2016?