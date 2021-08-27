UFC commentator and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is not one to hold back his opinions regarding everything regarding the MMA community, and that includes his former colleague and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The retired undefeated lightweight king Nurmagomedov recently ripped the idea of having ring girls present for combat sports events, going so far as to say that they are “the most unnecessary people in MMA”. Many around the community have ripped Nurmagomedov for his comments including former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee.

During a recent appearance on his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said that while he respects Nurmagomedov’s opinion, he thinks that ring girls are a fun part of the sport’s entertainment value.

“Nobody goes for the ring girls, that’s not how it works,” Bisping said. “They’re a little bit extra for the show. And I like it because it’s historic in boxing and now with MMA of course. It’s a little bit of fun.”

“I’m a huge fan of Khabib. But come on man! Let the girls have a job. They make a lot of money with sponsorships and endorsements.”

Nurmagomedov made his original comments while promoting his brand-new Eagle Fighting Championship promotion, with the most recent event happening earlier this week in Russia. Bisping has emerged as one of the most important voices in the sport with his podcasts, and his commentating gig for UFC Fight Night events. Bisping will be on the broadcast desk for UFC Vegas 35 this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Bisping just signed a brand-new, four-year deal as a UFC on ESPN commentator which he announced on his social media. Nurmagomedov retired from MMA last year following his latest win over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov or Michael Bisping regarding ring girls in MMA?