Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have had “Bits of drama” on TUF

The former UFC world champion Michael Bisping recently spoke with Michael Chandler and asked him how coaching opposite Conor McGregor has gone.

According to ‘The Count’ Bisping, Chandler and ‘Notorious’ McGregor have had a primarily cordial season coaching against one another this season on The Ultimate Fighter. There have been moments of drama, but nothing too severe as the two ranked lightweights have been quite respectful.

Low drama in the TUF house between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Bisping sat down with UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith on their BISPING & SMITH’S BYM Podcast to discuss the conversation. England’s Michael Bisping said:

“I saw Michael Chandler at the fights last night. We had a quick conversation,” Bisping said. “I did ask him about McGregor. I said, ‘Are you guys getting along? Has there been any drama?’ And he said, ‘To be honest, with me… he’s been very cordial.’ He said there’s been bits of drama, of course there has. But he said nothing too spicy as of yet… (But), I mean, there will be eventually.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA News]

Conor McGregor has not seen the inside of the octagon since his leg break against Dustin Poirier in 2021. While McGregor was in recovery, Chandler remained active in the UFC and earned a 1-2 record in the lightweight division. A front kick knockout win against former interim champ Tony Ferguson, and two losses against former interim champs Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor in his prime was a sharpshooter with an immaculate eye for timing. Chandler was an NCAA Div I wrestler and has become an action fighter in the UFC having most of his fights being awarded Fight of the Night bonuses.

See the full podcast below: