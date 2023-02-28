Bruce Buffer claims recent losses have changed Conor McGregor, persona: ‘He learned his lesson’

Long-time UFC Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer has claimed that prior losses to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has resulted in a change of persona and pre-fight approach from former duel-weight gold holder, Conor McGregor.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner, is scheduled to make his Octagon return later this year in a welterweight clash against the current #5 ranked lightweight challenger, Michael Chandler.

With a September showdown between the duo floated, McGregor and Chandler will first serve as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 – with filming for the reality television show beginning last week.

Attempting to snap a two-fight losing skid in his next Octagon walk, Conor McGregor suffered a second round KO at the hands of the above-mentioned Poirier in January 2021, before returning that July in a pivotal trilogy rubber match with the Louisiana native, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening round.

Bruce Buffer weighs in on Conor McGregor’s recent persona change

And according to Buffer, recent losses to Poirier in his two most recent Octagon appearances have resulted in a stark alter in approach from the 34-year-old Crumlin striker.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) gonna pull chains and press buttons all night long,” Bruce Buffer said on his podcast, It’s Time. “I think he’s gonna try, I think he might get – I don’t see [Michael Chandler] getting rattled, although if he doesn’t rattle him it’ll rattle Conor a little bit.”

“At this level of Conor’s career – this is my opinion – at this level of Conor’s career, his persona, his ability to rattle people, his ability to get underneath the skin of people that way Conor loves to get under, I think he’s learned his lesson from the past (Dustin) Poirier instance in the last fight, of not stepping over and shaming a family or saying things you should not say,” Buffer explained. (Transcribed by MMA News)

In his most recent professional victory, McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone in January 2020 with a 40-second TKO at the welterweight limit with a high kick and subsequent strikes.