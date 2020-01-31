Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor doesn’t Want To Fight Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor isn’t really interested in fighting welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman. Both men are seriously chasing the ‘Notorious’ fight and the Irishman has went on record to saying he’s happy to fight on at 170lbs.

However, Dana White seems convinced the former two weight world champion will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov next. Bisping isn’t buying it, speaking on the Believe You Me Podcast he said.

“Dana said if Conor wins, 100 percent the next fight for him is Khabib. And I said, ‘what, Khabib’s just gonna do whatever he’s told?’ And he said, ‘listen Khabib will take the fight.’ He said, ‘that’s already the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history. The rematch is gonna be even bigger. There’s gonna be plenty of money involved.’ But Khabib’s fighting Tony in April,” Bisping mentioned as a potential hindrance to Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II. “After that is Ramadan. So, he’s gonna fast, he’s gonna take some time off.”

The Englishman also believes McGregor will want to stay away from the likes of Masvidal and Usman, with good reason. Bisping believes they are ust to big.

“He spoke about Nate Diaz. He said, ‘where you at Nathan?’ Because he doesn’t want to fight Masvidal and I’m not surprised he’s not calling out Masvidal. I’m not being disrespectful. The guy’s bigger and he’s on f*cking fire. Kamaru Usman, he doesn’t really want to fight Kamaru Usman. Kamaru Usman is Khabib but just f*cking twice as big pretty much. The fight is Khabib but he can’t do it yet, so in the meantime pick off Nate Diaz. And I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Who will be Conor McGregors next fight?