Michael Bisping Agrees With Dana White’s Claim That Conor McGregor Is No Longer ‘The Man’

UFC president Dana White recently made headlines when he claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov, not Conor McGregor, was “the man” in the UFC.

For many years, McGregor was at the top of the sport and still remains the biggest draw today. However, he has suffered two losses in his last four fights, the most recent of which saw him get dominated by Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight last year.

McGregor has since teased a comeback repeatedly but has also had to deal with plenty of issues outside the Octagon. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, would defend his title against Dustin Poirier and seems set to face Tony Ferguson next.

And last week, White said “The Eagle” was the one who calls the shots now:

“Khabib is the man now,” White said. “Conor isn’t the man anymore, so Khabib gets to sit back and call the shots.”

The Irishman did not take too kindly to those comments and retorted back on social media:

Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jock strap sniffer championships. October 19, 2019

However, for former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, he completely agrees with White:

“Dana went out there, and listen he said, ‘Conor’s not the man anymore. Khabib is the man, so I guess he gets to call the shots,’” Bisping said on his podcast (via BJ Penn). “That’s not a lie, he’s the champ. If you’re the champ, you’re the man. If you’re the only undefeated champ in the UFC, that also gives you a little more extra ‘the man.’

“If you’ve also got a ridiculously large following and you’re the biggest Muslim athlete out there, then also yeah that makes you the man. But it turns out Conor took exception to that. [He] wasn’t very happy and immediately went right back at Dana.”

