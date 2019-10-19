Dana White: Conor McGregor Isn’t The Man Anymore, Khabib Is

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor isn’t “the man” of the UFC anymore. The moniker now belongs to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. That’s according to UFC president Dana White.

White recently did a Q&A with The Boston Globe, where he said the Russian champion calls the shots now.

“Khabib is the man now,” White said. “Conor isn’t the man anymore, so Khabib gets to sit back and call the shots.”

McGregor has been campaigning for a return fight for some time now. He attempted to get a fight with Frankie Edgar done, however, White shut that down pretty fast, suggesting the bout doesn’t make sense. In an interesting twist, White did name the winner of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 as a possibility.

He also listed off Justin Gaethje, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Nurmagomedov as possible opponents for the returning Irishman.

“Next month at Madison Square Garden, we’ve got Diaz vs Masvidal, sold out,” White said. “So whoever wins that fight could fight McGregor. We’ve got ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, we’ve got Justin Gaethje, but what Conor wants right now really is the Khabib rematch. So we’ll see how that whole thing plays out.

“But if you’re Khabib, you got the Tony Ferguson fight, George St. Pierre wants to fight, and you’ve got the Conor McGregor fight.”

What do you think about White saying Khabib is the man now and not McGregor?