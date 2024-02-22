Video – Merab Dvalishvili slaps up, submits streamer Sneako following dominant UFC 298 win

Merab Dvalishvili hands out beating to live streamer ‘Sneako’, who can’t seem to catch a break.

Internet grifter Sneako appears to be the latest unsavoury character to attach themselves to combat sports in order to boost their profile. Once a loyal follower of Andrew Tate and part of the ‘manosphere’ movement, the American influencer often does and says controversial things in order to maintain relevancy and continue to rake in those all-important views.

Now on his self-improvement shtick, Sneako has begun to amerce himself in the combat sports world, most recently going viral for sparring ex-champion, Sean Strickland. The former middleweight champion did not hold back, raining down shots even after the towel had been thrown in.

This time Sneako elected to train with the UFC’s No.1 bantamweight, Dvalishvili, and while he did not receive and heavy blows he was tossed around. Merab Dvalishvili would slap around and take down Sneako several times, mocking him as he did so.

Merab just gave Sneako another beating from a UFC fighter 😭 pic.twitter.com/9Rj0KsqpeQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 22, 2024

What’s next for Merab Dvalishvili?

Dvalishvili is fresh off a win over Olympic gold medallist Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 and has finally secured himself a spot at the title. The win would mark the third win over a former UFC champion in a row — and Dvalishvili shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

“I’m unstoppable,” Dvalishvili said to TNT Sports following his win. “I can fight anybody, I’m ready. Next for me is the title, whoever will be champion I will fight.”

The 33-year-old’s next opponent will be decided in a clash between current champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera next month at UFC 299. However, Dvalishvili said he would prefer O’Malley out of the two.

“Sean O’Malley,” Dvalishvili answered. “He’s superstar, he’s champion now and I’ve wanted to fight him since 2018 since I won my first fight (in the UFC) I’ve called him out. That would be a good fight for me because it’s a big challenge and I would love to fight him, so hopefully.”

Will Merab Dvalishvili end 2024 as UFC champion?