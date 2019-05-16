Megan Anderson Wants Clarity On Amanda Nunes’ Featherweight Future

Spread the word!













Megan Anderson is unsure if two-weight women’s champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight title in the future.

Nunes won the 145-pound strap when she knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 at the end of last year.

However, “The Lioness” did not seem keen on giving Cyborg a rematch. She is currently scheduled to defend her bantamweight title against Holly Holm at UFC 239 in July.

Nunes did reveal last month that she plans on defending both belts. However, Anderson wants assurances, especially given the slow progress of the new division.

“If she is (defending), that’s awesome,” Anderson told MMA Junkie. “If she’s not, then we need to come up with a plan going forward.

“The division has already taken so long to be developed, I think it’s a little unfair to wait around for a year or a year-and-a-half when she decides ‘I don’t want to defend my featherweight belt anymore.’ It’s already been put back enough. Let’s just make a decision and go forward.”

Division Moving Forward

Anderson, more than anyone, needs the division to not only move forward but have competitors. The Aussie has never fought below featherweight as she is unable to cut below 145 pounds.

Facing another natural featherweight in Invicta FC’s Felicia Spencer at UFC Rochester this weekend is a good start. But if there are not enough 145-pounders, Anderson will struggle to get fights.

“It’s kind of bullsh*t, but we’ve got to make do with what we’ve got,” she added. “Hopefully moving forward it’s going to look better.”

Anderson’s last fight was a controversial TKO finish over former bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano at UFC 232. She lost her promotional debut last summer after getting outpointed by Holm, but will now look to make it two wins in a row.