Amanda Nunes Reveals Her Plans For Women’s Featherweight Title

Amanda Nunes reveals what her plans are for the UFC women’s featherweight title. First, she must successfully defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title.

Nunes is slated to make her next title defense as UFC women’s bantamweight champion against former champ Holly Holm at the upcoming UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

While doing a recent interview, Nunes confirmed she intends defending the 145-pound title next. Thus, instead of relinquishing it right away, there will be at least one title bout.

“For sure (I plan to) defend both,” Nunes told MMA Junkie. “I will defend my belt at 135 then go up and defend my belt after at 145. Keep making history. Holly’s the only champion, the former champion, that I don’t beat yet. She’s going to be the next.”

Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. This contest, which marked her last fight, went down on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

After UFC 239, she thinks that the next logical move is to give Cyborg a rematch due to her dominant run at the weight class.

“Honestly, I think about Holly now then we’ll see next,” Nunes said. “A (Cris) Cyborg rematch? Why not? We’ll see what’s next.”

The UFC 239 pay-per-view event is set to take place on July 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.