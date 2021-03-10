Megan Anderson is fresh off her quick submission loss to dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes.

The Australian was no match for Nunes who was able to hit and hurt her early before locking up a triangle/armbar to force the tap.

Since the fight MMA fans and pundits have been speculating about the future of the UFC’s women’s featherweight division.

Dana White tried to shut down speculation post-fight at UFC 259 by saying as long as Nunes wants to keep fighting, 145lbs will always be an option.

During a recent stream on her Twitch, Anderson confirmed that she is set to leave the UFC.

She also claimed the promotion is set to scrap the women’s featherweight division entirely.

Marc Raimondi later shut down the claims from Anderson, who he confirmed is no longer a UFC fighter. The ESPN reporter told his social media followers that the UFC had not cut the women’s featherweight division and will continue to do fights at 145lbs as long as Nunes wants to.

“Regarding the reports out there about the UFC cutting its women’s featherweight division, UFC officials say it’s not true and what UFC president Dana White said Saturday about the future of the division still stands,” Raimondi wrote. “White said after UFC 259 that the UFC will “keep that division cranking” as long as Amanda Nunes wants to continue defending the women’s featherweight title.”

The former Invicta champion had a mixed set of results during her six Octagon appearances. Anderson was handily beaten in her UFC debut when she faced former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. The 31-year-old picked up her first UFC win against Cat Zingano in controversial circumstances – Zingano unable to continue due to an eye injury. Anderson was then tapped out by Felicia Spencer before picking up back-to-back wins against relatively unknown fighters to earn a shot at ‘The Lioness’.

