Video – UFC star Raul Rosas Jr. chokes out YouTuber in wayward prank

Surging bantamweight contender, Raul Rosas Jr. certainly didn’t hold back when a YouTuber tested his mettle this week, punching and eventually choking out the prankster who mocked the UFC prospect.

Rosas Jr., unbeaten in his last three outings, most recently featured at Noche UFC back in September at the Las Vegas Sphere, turning in a unanimous decision win over Aoriqileng.

And prior to that, Rosas Jr. rebounded from his first Octagon defeat against Christian Rodrigues, to score back-to-back stoppage wins over both Terrence Mitchell, and the Ricky Turcios.

Raul Rosas Jr. batters and chokes out prankster

However, this weekend, footage emerged of Rosas Jr. getting some impromptu fight practice on social media — with the Mexican prospect punching and dropping a YouTuber at a gym, before choking the prankster unconscious.

A YouTuber tried to prank Raul Rosas Jr and got socked in the face for it 😳 pic.twitter.com/nW0RQdw8Ys — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) November 9, 2024

And hoping to score himself a route to the top-15 in his next booking, off the back of his three-fight winning spree, Rosas Jr. has suggested he is ready to test himself against ranked opposition next.

“The thing about me is that I like challenges,” Raul Rosas Jr. explained. “So I want a challenge. I want to test myself, and now I feel very comfortable being in the cage, and I keep getting more comfortable every time I step in there. I feel comfortable fighting a top-15 opponent. Personally, I know I’m ready.”

“But even if I’m not ready, I’ll figure out a way to be ready for that date and opponent,” Raul Rosas Jr. said. “And if I’m ready, which I think I am, I can still get even more ready, so I can do more than just win, but actually finish and impress everyone, but more importantly the UFC so they can keep giving me fights toward the belt. That’s why I asked for somebody ranked.”