Conor McGregor’s empire crumbling? Dee Devlin resigns amid legal and business chaos

Amid the ongoing legal and financial issues surrounding UFC megastar, Conor McGregor, reports today revealed how long-time fiancee, Dee Devlin resigned from her position as secretary at the Dublin mixed martial arts fighter’s company, ‘McGregor Sports and Entertainment’ earlier this annum.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been embroiled in mass controversy this month, appearing in the High Court earlier this month, where he was found civilly liable of assault against Nikita Hand, following an alleged rape at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018.

Found civlly liable by a jury of twelve, McGregor, 36, was furthermore ordered to pay Ms Hand almost €250,000 in damages as a result, before the Crumlin native claimed he planned to “appeal” the decision levelled against him.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” Conor McGregor posted on X. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.

I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym – the fight game awaits!”

Dee Devlin resigns as secretary in Conor McGregor’s 10-year old company

And earlier this week, following confirmation from Proximo Spirits how they would be ending their association with McGregor — who represented both Forged Irish Stout, and Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, in a marketing and advertising role, and the Irish Wax Mueusm in the capital also pulled a waxwork depicting the mixed martial arts fighter from its display.

Furthermore, according to the Sunday World, the above-mentioned, Dee Devlin — who defended her long-time partner on social media last week, claiming she would be warning the couple’s young sons about “women” like plaintiff, Ms Hand — has been revealed to have resigned as a secretary for ‘McGregor Sports and Entertainment’ on February 27. of this year, having served in the position for more than 10 years.