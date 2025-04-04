Does Justin Gaethje Support Conor McGregor for Ireland’s Presidential Bid? Daniel Cormier Reveals

Justin Gaethje doesn’t give a sh*t about Conor McGregor’s political aspirations.

Last month, the Irish megastar made headlines when he declared his candidacy for president in his native Ireland. The announcement was met with a slew of responses, many of them moans and groans from fighters and fans alike.

Gaethje, on the other hand, couldn’t possibly care less.

During a recent episode of his Funky and The Champ podcast, Daniel Cormier called Gaethje in the middle of the episode to ask ‘The Highlight’ about McGregor’s chances of becoming the president of Ireland.

“Daniel, stop calling me for this dumb sh*t… Terrible question… America baby,” Gaethje said.

As Cormier’s co-host Ben Askren started to speak, we couldn’t make out what Gaethje said next. Fortunately, ‘DC’ took a moment to clue us in.

“He said he doesn’t know sh*t about Ireland and he doesn’t f*king care,” Cormier relayed.

That makes two of us.

Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje are on two very different career paths in 2025

With McGregor turning his attention toward politics, his long-awaited return to the Octagon seems less likely with each passing day, though ‘Mystic Mac’ admitted that he likes the idea of Bruce Buffer announcing him as the president of Ireland in a potential comeback.

Unfortunately for McGregor, his chances of actually becoming president are slim to none.

As for Justin Gaethje, the lightweight fan favorite just secured another big win inside the Octagon, besting Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision at UFC 313. With the win, ‘The Highlight’ is, in the eyes of many, the next man in line to challenge lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

That’s assuming Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully lobbies against giving former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria the next shot.