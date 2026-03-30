Maycee Barber Details Scary Consequences After Brutal Loss To Alexa Grasso At UFC Seattle: “I Look Like I’m Dead”

Maycee Barber has broken her silence after enduring one of the most brutal finishes in recent memory.

Last Saturday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Barber faced former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso in a high-stakes rematch that served as the co-main event of UFC Seattle.

Barely halfway through the opening round, Grasso detonated a crushing left hand in the midst of an exchange, dropping “The Future” to the canvas. The Mexican star followed up instantly with another strike before wrapping in a rear-naked choke, but the damage had already done its job as referee Mike Beltran quickly stepped in to wave the fight off.

COUNTER LEFT LANDS PERFECTLY 🤯@AlexaGrasso wins in round 1 with a perfect shot & RNC!



[ #UFCSeattle | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/e2F5yBN4oP — UFC (@ufc) March 29, 2026

Following the stoppage, Barber briefly clutched onto the referee before collapsing back onto the canvas, lying still for several tense moments. She eventually regained enough composure to sit up and make her way out of the cage on her own, though it was later revealed that the 27-year-old Colorado native was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Image: @UFCEspanol/X

Maycee Barber appears in better spirits and has shared an update on her condition.

Maycee Barber Reveals Memory Loss Following Alexa Grasso Finish

On Sunday night, Maycee Barber took to social media to reflect on her second loss to Alexa Grasso and the frightening aftermath of the bout. “The Future” disclosed that she is dealing with lingering memory gaps from the night, while also showing the visible bruising left behind from the fight.

“Well, this is not the post or video that I wanted to be making today,” Barber said on Instagram. “But I wanted to come on here and say thank you to the UFC and thank you to Alexa for the opportunity. I wanted to go out there and get my opportunity to get my rematch and dominate and get the win back and unfortunately, it was not my night. I got caught and Alexa did an amazing thing. She’s a phenomenal fighter.

“I don’t really remember a whole lot. All I know is every time I go on social media I look like I’m dead and that’s not a very fun thing to see. So I’ve been trying to stay off social media, but I also wanted to come on here and tell you guys that I am OK.”

Prior to this setback, “The Future” was riding the momentum of a seven-fight win streak, highlighted by dominant victories over Karine Silva, Amanda Ribas, and Katlyn Cerminara. She now holds a 10-3 record in the UFC, with a 15-3 mark overall.