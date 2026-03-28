Alexa Grasso Steals the Show — Scores Horrifying Finish Over Maycee Barber – UFC Seattle Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber - UFC Seattle Highlights

Alexa Grasso delivered one of the most shocking finishes of the year against Maycee Barber at UFC Seattle on Saturday.

As Barber looked to advance with a combination, Grasso unleashed a perfectly placed counter left that caught Barber clean on the chin. The blow immediately sent Barber crashing to the canvas, allowing Grasso to jump on her back and lock in a choke.

With Barber out before she even hit the mat, referee Mike Beltran quickly moved in and stopped the contest moments after Grasso cinched in the RNC.

Official Result: Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42 of Round 1.

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With the victory, Grasso snapped Barber’s seven-fight win streak while simultaneously climbing back into the win column following a two-fight skid. It was Grasso’s first victory since her stunning title-winning victory over Valentina Shevchenko in 2023.

Check Out Highlights From Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber at UFC Seattle:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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