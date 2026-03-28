Alexa Grasso Steals the Show — Scores Horrifying Finish Over Maycee Barber – UFC Seattle Highlights

Alexa Grasso delivered one of the most shocking finishes of the year against Maycee Barber at UFC Seattle on Saturday.

As Barber looked to advance with a combination, Grasso unleashed a perfectly placed counter left that caught Barber clean on the chin. The blow immediately sent Barber crashing to the canvas, allowing Grasso to jump on her back and lock in a choke.

With Barber out before she even hit the mat, referee Mike Beltran quickly moved in and stopped the contest moments after Grasso cinched in the RNC.

Official Result: Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:42 of Round 1.

With the victory, Grasso snapped Barber’s seven-fight win streak while simultaneously climbing back into the win column following a two-fight skid. It was Grasso’s first victory since her stunning title-winning victory over Valentina Shevchenko in 2023.

Check Out Highlights From Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber at UFC Seattle: