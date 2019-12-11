Max Holloway Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov Bout In Future

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway still believes he and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will meet in the Octagon before it’s all said and done.

The fight between the two champions nearly happened twice. Last April, Holloway stepped in last second to fight Nurmagomedov following the injury to Tony Ferguson at UFC 223. However, his last-second step in was a tad too late. Holloway was removed from the bout due to health issues relating to cutting weight on such short notice.

Holloway put himself in line for a shot against Nurmagomedov again this past April at UFC 236. The featherweight champion went up a weight class to contest for the interim lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier. However, Poirier prevailed in a five round war which led him to a title bout against Nurmagomedov this past September.

Sitting down with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, Holloway explained further his interest in the bout.

“Khabib is on his way of being one of the greatest to ever do it. And I plan on being one of the greatest to ever do it. So I’m sure we’re going to meet. As long as mine’s and his goal are the same then we’re going to run into each other at some time.” Holloway explained.

Holloway is set to defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski (20-1) this Saturday at UFC 245. On the other hand, Nurmagomedov is set to defend his title against long time rival Tony Ferguson in the Spring of 2020. It is debatable that Holloway is the greatest featherweight the UFC has ever seen.

The same can be said that Nurmagomedov is the greatest lightweight that has ever stepped foot in the Octagon. Assuming both champions defend their belts, then Holloway should remain in the queue of fighters looking to challenge Nurmagomedov in the future.

Would a showdown between Max Holloway and Khabib Nurmagomedov interest you?