Max Holloway Takes Shot At Conor McGregor Never Defending UFC Titles

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway’s bottle cap challenge took the mixed martial arts (MMA) world by storm.

Several stars attempted the challenge, including former UFC “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor. Recently, Holloway took part in a media scrum to promote his UFC 240 title defense against Frankie Edgar. During the scrum, Holloway was asked about McGregor’s bottle cap challenge.

He took the opportunity to take a shot at McGregor for never having defended a UFC title in his career. Here’s what he had to say (via MMA News):

“McGregor’s? If you talk about it, Conor when he kicked it, his bottle cap when straight off. Mine kept on spinning and spinning and stayed on,” Holloway said at the media luncheon. “It is preferences. Some people win championship belts, some people defend them, it is whatever they want.”

McGregor won the 145-pound title back at UFC 194 in 2015, defeating Jose Aldo in 15 seconds. That would ultimately be his last bout at featherweight, as he next jumped up to win the 155-pound title, as well as participate in a two-fight welterweight feud with Nate Diaz. The Irishman never defended either one of his titles, and was ultimately stripped of both belts.

