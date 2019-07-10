Max Holloway Says Fights With Khabib, Conor McGregor Still Possible

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway still believes he will have fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in the future.

Holloway returns to 145 to defend his title against Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 240 which takes place later this month on July 27. His last outing, however, was an interim lightweight title fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 236. Like his first fight against Poirier, Holloway would lose again, this time via unanimous decision.

Had he won, he could have been facing Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title next. Win that, and he could have potentially had a lucrative rematch with Conor McGregor as well. However, “Blessed” still feels those fights are there in the future.

He also planned on returning to featherweight regardless of the Poirier result:

“I don’t know, the Khabib fight is still there,” Holloway told ESPN. “I think the Khabib fight is still there. The fans, they want the Khabib fight, you know? It’s very interesting. The Irishman fight, if he ever figures it out, that fight is still there. There’s a lot of interesting things to do. 155 [pound weight division] ain’t that far.

“In April, I told you guys, I was going to come back to 145 no matter what happened come April. We’re here now and I want to come back to 145 in the summer and that’s the plan. I ain’t got nothing but time. I only turned 28. People keep forgetting. I’ve been around for a long time in this game. You guys saw me grow up in this game so we’ll be here.”

