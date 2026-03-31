Max Holloway or Jorge Masvidal: Who Should Welcome Conor McGregor Back?

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC return is circling International Fight Week in July, and right now Max Holloway appears to be ahead of Jorge Masvidal in the race to welcome him back.

Where Conor McGregor’s comeback stands

Reports indicate the UFC is targeting a July 11 Las Vegas date, likely during International Fight Week, for McGregor’s first fight since his leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Ariel Helwani has reported that the promotion is working on that timeline, and McGregor has teased that negotiations are moving in the right direction on social media. With the date window in place, the main question has shifted to who stands in the opposite corner.

Why Holloway is the frontrunner

Multiple outlets have stated that former featherweight champion and ex-BMF titleholder Max Holloway is the leading candidate to face McGregor on that July card. Helwani has said Holloway is “the frontrunner,” with Jorge Masvidal no longer being discussed as the primary option.

UFC commentator Jon Anik echoed that view, arguing that McGregor vs. Holloway is “about as big a fight as you can make” for the Irishman in terms of picking an opponent from the blue corner. Holloway has also publicly called for the bout, saying he would face McGregor at any weight, which fits the UFC’s preference for striking-heavy matchups that sell well on pay-per-view.

Jon Anik suggests Max Holloway is the frontrunner to face Conor McGregor next 😲🔥



"I think Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway is about as big a fight as you can make for Conor when it comes to who is gonna be the fighter to come out of the blue corner. If Conor wants the BMF belt,… pic.twitter.com/aPjPhu2m78 — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) March 28, 2026

Holloway brings recent form and volume striking that test where McGregor sits competitively after years out. He held the symbolic BMF title before losing it to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 and remains one of the most active elite names at lightweight and featherweight.

A rematch sells the story of their 2013 meeting at featherweight, where a young Holloway went the distance with McGregor before both men went on to win UFC gold in different divisions. From a sporting angle, Holloway offers a high-output, durable striker who can push McGregor’s cardio and timing over five rounds while keeping the fight in the center of the cage.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Max Holloway reacts to his knockout of Justin Gaethje in the BMF championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Masvidal’s case and the MVP offer

Masvidal, meanwhile, is a different proposition: huge name, heavy history, but clearly in the late phase of his career. The former BMF champion has not fought in the UFC since his 2022 decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272, yet he has been teasing a UFC return.

He recently revealed that he was offered a slot on a Most Valuable Promotions/Netflix card, but he declined after being told the UFC had “a good plan” for him, which he wants to see through. That detail explains why he did not sign to fight under the MVP banner despite interest and suggests that the promotion has at least discussed bringing him back in a marquee spot. Stylistically, Masvidal vs. McGregor is a fan-friendly striking matchup that leans on name value and personality more than current rankings.

🚨| Jorge Masvidal has revealed he turned down an offer from MVP to be on the Netflix card on May 16, as he’s currently working on a UFC return. 😳



The comeback fight will be at welterweight, with 3 potential opponents on the table. 👀



🎥 @deathrow_mma



pic.twitter.com/0CcZWiS1lC — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) March 24, 2026

From a pure sporting and relevance standpoint, Holloway looks like the better choice for McGregor’s comeback. He is active, recently held the BMF belt, and offers a chance to answer unresolved questions from their first fight while giving McGregor a high-level, striking-focused opponent who is still near the top of his divisions.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – APRIL 24: Jorge Masvidal is interviewed after being defeated by Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in their UFC welterweight championship bout during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Masvidal remains a major star and his decision to stay aligned with the UFC rather than take an MVP/Netflix opportunity hints at future plans, but his layoff and recent skid make that matchup feel more like spectacle than a test of where McGregor fits in the current landscape.