Max Holloway urged to withdraw from BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300: ‘He will hurt you’

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway has been urged to consider withdrawing from his UFC 300 symbolic BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje in April by former duel-weight champion, Henry Cejudo, who claims the former interim lightweight champion will cause irreversible damage to the Hawaiin if they fight.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC Fight Night Singapore back in August – turning in a Fight of the Night display against former title chaser, Chan Sung Jung, landing a spectacular third round KO win ovsr the South Korean.



And as for Gaethje, the Arizona native landed hismelf the symbolic BMF title back in July of last year in Salt Lake City in the main event of UFC 291 against common-foe, Dustin Poirier, turning in a stunning second round high-kick KO in Utah.



Slated to feature in a high-profile UFC 300 main card clash in April, Gaethje will attempt to lodge his first attempted defense of the symbolic BMF crown against Holloway – and hopes to earn an undisputed lightweight title siege with a win.

Max Holloway backed to exit UFC 300 title fight return

However, ahead of the much-anticipated pairing between Gaethje and Holloway, the above-mentioned, Cejudo urged the Hawaiian to eject himself from the BMF title clash – at all costs.

“Get Max Holloway out of the fight with Justin Gaethje and give him that fight [against Ilia Topuria] in Spain,” Henry Cejudo told MMA Junkie. “You fight a guy like Justin Gaethje – Justin Gaethje is a dude that will hurt you, and you will not be the same. He’s done it to Tony Ferguson, he’s done it to a lot of people.”

“It’s lights out when you fight a guy like Justin Gaethje,” Cejudo explained. “I think sometimes you probably gotta save these guys from themselves.”

