Exclusive – Jorge Masvidal backs Max Holloway to beat Justin Gaethje for BMF title at UFC 300

Jorge Masvidal is backing Max Holloway to leave with the BMF title at UFC 300.

More than four years after ‘Gamebred’ bested Nate Diaz to win the inaugural bragging rights belt, the faux championship will be defended for the first time when current “baddest motherf*cker” Justin Gaethje meets former featherweight king Max Holloway as part of the promotion’s landmark event on April 13 — UFC 300.

Speaking with Mike Owens in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview, Masvidal is putting all of his support behind ‘Blessed,’ praising Holloway’s style inside the Octagon and the human being he is outside of it.

“I think Max Holloway is one of the baddest motherf*ckers that ever lived,” Masvidal said. “That’s a dude that I f*cking salute. I love his style. I love his story. I love his beginnings. I love how humble of a person he is. I’m going for Max all the way, but I think it’s going to be a f*cking great fight.”

Jorge Masvidal Leaves the Door Open for BMF Superfight with Justin Gaethje

When the BMF belt was first introduced, it was nothing more than a gimmick to help sell a non-title headliner between Masvidal and the ‘Stockton Samurai’ at UFC 244. As a result, ‘Gamebred’ never had the opportunity to defend the belt.

“When I won the belt, Dana said it would be one and done and there would be no defending it,” Masvidal added. “So there never was any talk about it, at least for me. But I think now I think the temperature on that has changed. They’re doing things a little different and Justin is very good. The guy that he beat to get that belt (Dustin Poirier) is a f*cking stud.



“But if you put BMF against BMF. If you put me in there against Gaethje, I would break his f*cking orbital and I would chop him up. Hopefully, that can happen at some point.”

Jorge Masvidal’s BMF title win against Nate Diaz would be the last victory of his UFC career. After suffering four-straight losses against Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman in back-to-back bouts, Masvidal walked away from mixed martial arts, though he has left the door open for a potential return.

Next, Masvidal is expected to make his pro boxing debut under his own banner — Gamebred Boxing — later this year.

