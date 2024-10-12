Max Holloway brands Ilia Topuria as ‘Weird dude’ pre-UFC 308 title fight: ‘I think he’s a fan of me’

Preparing for his return action this month at UFC 308, Max Holloway has claimed incoming foe, Ilia Topuria is likely a big “fan” of his ahead of their Abu Dhabi, describing the unbeaten striker as a “weird dude”.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight titleholder, turned symbolic BMF champion, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 300 earlier this year, stopping Justin Gaethje with a stunning buzzer-beating knockout in their title fight.

And slated to take on the undefeated, Topuria at UFC 308 this month in the United Arab Emirates, Max Holloway questioned if the Spaniard-Georgian was actually a “fan” of his deep down inside himself.

Max Holloway brands Ilia Topuria as “odd” ahead of UFC 308

“He’s an odd fella,” It was said of Ilia Topuria during Max Holloway’s exclusive interview with Stake.com. “I can’t get a read on him, to be honest. I think he is a fan of me deep down, though. He just can’t deny it. I mean, he bought a BMF belt, that’s weird right?”

“He’s cheering for me, but he is a weird guy for sure,” Max Holloway explained. “Nothing he has said has fazed me at all, or bothered me. He definitely hasn’t got under my skin, but he is just a weird dude. But I get to fight him and punch him in the face, why would I be mad? He’s a great mixed martial artist and the champion for a reason. Great boxing, good wrestling and great Jiu-Jitsu as well.”

And ahead of his return to action against the undefeated, Topuria, Holloway is currently riding an underdog betting line of +205 under on Stake.com – with the defending champion closing as a betting favorite at -263 – with fans of UFC betting able to place their wagers on one of the biggest title fights to end the year on paper.

Already holding a host of eye-catching victories on his lengthy resume in the UFC, Holloway claims a victory against the unbeaten, Topuria would instantly become one of the top-three triumphs in his combat sports career.

“This victory would be in the top three of my career, for sure,” Holloway said. “Winning that first title will always be special. Beating Jose Aldo, the King of Rio and an idol of mine, nothing will ever beat that I don’t think.”

“Secondly, the [UFC] 300 moment has to be up there for me,” Holloway explained. “All of the build-up and the lead-up to it, there were so many things going on it felt bigger than the BMF title. Unless I can do something crazy to top that UFC 300 moment, then it might be second. It will 100% be a top-three moment in my career, not just because it is for the title but also because of who it is against. This new generation guy, with a variety of different skills, he’s so powerful and athletic – but beating him would make this a top-three moment of my career for sure.”