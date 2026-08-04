UFC Serbia: Matchmaking for All of Saturday’s Winners

The UFC’s inaugural trip to Serbia delivered one of the most memorable Fight Nights in promotional history. Saturday’s event produced a record-breaking 12 finishes, with Serbian fighters posting an impressive 5-3 record. The night was capped off by hometown hero Uroš Medić, who needed just 30 seconds to score a first-round knockout in the main event, sending the Belgrade crowd into a frenzy. The event also set a new UFC record with 10 first-round finishes, cementing its place in the history books.

With UFC Belgrade now in the rearview mirror, let’s look ahead and match every winner from Saturday’s card with the opponent they should face next.

Matchmaking the Main Card

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez

In his first UFC main event, Uros Medic looked sharp from the opening bell, needing just 30 seconds to knock out Daniel Rodriguez in emphatic fashion. Medic has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting fighters on the roster, extending his winning streak to four consecutive first-round finishes, with none of those bouts lasting longer than 90 seconds.

Medic should continue climbing the welterweight rankings following another highlight-reel performance. The obvious next step is a matchup with former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards. Medic has called for the fight after each of his last several victories, and with Edwards coming off three straight losses while still sitting above Medic in the rankings, now feels like the perfect time to book the matchup.

Next Fight: Leon Edwards

Jan Blachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling

Talk about a breakout performance.

Fans already knew how talented Navajo Stirling was entering Saturday night. The unbeaten New Zealander came in with a 10-0 professional record and was already 5-0 under the UFC banner, including Dana White’s Contender Series. However, this was easily the best performance of his career.

Stepping in on just two weeks’ notice, Stirling dismantled former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz with a devastating first-round knockout. Blachowicz landed just three significant strikes before Stirling dropped him and finished the fight with vicious ground-and-pound elbows.

Stirling is expected to enter the top five when the rankings update, putting him firmly in title eliminator territory. Khalil Rountree Jr. was originally scheduled to headline against Magomed Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi before withdrawing due to injury. If Rountree is healthy in the coming months, a five-round Fight Night main event between the two would make for outstanding matchmaking.

Next Fight: Khalil Rountree Jr.

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Marcin Tybura

After years of injuries, setbacks, and disappointment, Aleksandar Rakic finally returned to the win column for the first time in more than five years.

His move to heavyweight appears to be paying immediate dividends. Rakic looked right at home against Marcin Tybura, giving up very little in size while holding a clear advantage in speed and athleticism throughout the fight.

Rakic is likely to debut inside the heavyweight top 15 and should immediately face another ranked opponent. Ante Delija, currently ranked ninth, was originally scheduled to fight Johnny Walker before withdrawing due to an undisclosed injury. Assuming Delija returns in the near future, a matchup with Rakic makes perfect sense and would provide a strong measuring-stick fight for both men.

Next Fight: Ante Delija

Dusko Todorovic vs. Robert Valentin

After beginning his UFC career with back-to-back losses, Robert Valentin has completely turned things around. The Season 32 winner of The Ultimate Fighter earned his second consecutive UFC victory on Saturday, submitting Dusko Todorovic with a first-round guillotine choke in front of a disappointed Serbian crowd.

While Todorovic may never become a ranked contender, he entered the fight as an 11-fight UFC veteran, making him a solid name to add to Valentin’s résumé.

Now riding consecutive victories, Valentin should continue climbing the middleweight ladder. Andre Petroski is another former The Ultimate Fighter competitor who has plenty of UFC experience, but after beginning his promotional run 8-2, he has now lost three straight fights, including back-to-back stoppage defeats. Matching these two together makes plenty of sense for both fighters.

Next Fight: Andre Petroski

Vlasto Cepo vs. Gilbert Urbina

Gilbert Urbina entered Saturday’s matchup as a sizable +275 underdog, but he quickly silenced the hometown crowd by stopping Vlasto Cepo just 61 seconds into the opening round.

Although Urbina may be slightly undersized for middleweight, the division appears to suit him much better than welterweight. Now sitting at 2-3 inside the Octagon, he should face another middleweight who is still establishing himself.

Mantas Kondratavicius earned his UFC contract on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series before winning his promotional debut earlier this year. With both men still looking to prove where they belong in the division, this matchup feels like a logical next step.

Next Fight: Mantas Kondratavicius

Milos Janicic vs. Noah Gugnon

Making his UFC debut in hostile territory, Noah Gugnon needed just 81 seconds to submit Milos Janicic with a first-round rear-naked choke.

Dating back to his regional career, Gugnon has now won six straight fights, all by finish, making him an intriguing addition to the lightweight division.

The next goal should be getting Gugnon onto the UFC’s September 5 card in his native France. After taking virtually no damage on Saturday, a quick turnaround seems realistic. Mandel Nallo looked promising in his own UFC debut before being stopped by Jai Herbert, and with both fighters entering their second Octagon appearance, booking them against each other on the Paris card makes plenty of sense.

Next Fight: Mandel Nallo (September 5 in Paris)

Matchmaking the Prelims

Ludovit Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev

After a controversial victory over Ignacio Bahamondes in March, Tofiq Musayev left no doubt this time around, earning an impressive win over fringe top-15 lightweight Ludovit Klein. Since dropping his UFC debut to Myktybek Orolbai in 2025, Musayev has bounced back with two consecutive victories and appears to be closing in on a spot in the rankings.

That said, the lightweight division is as deep as ever, and Musayev likely needs one more quality win before earning a ranked opponent. Grant Dawson finds himself in a similar position after winning four of his last five fights, most recently defeating Mateusz Rebecki at UFC 328 in May. Dawson would also present the toughest wrestling challenge Musayev has faced inside the Octagon, making this an intriguing stylistic matchup.

Next Fight: Grant Dawson

Oban Elliott vs. Michael Oliveira

After earning a contract on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, undefeated prospect Michael Oliveira entered his UFC debut with plenty of hype—and he delivered.

Oliveira knocked out six-fight UFC veteran Oban Elliott in the opening round, showcasing the power and composure that made him one of the promotion’s most intriguing prospects.

Following the victory, Oliveira expressed interest in returning immediately and even volunteered to replace Geoff Neal against Chidi Njokuani at UFC 330 before Njokuani was ultimately booked against Joel Alvarez. Even so, Oliveira deserves a proven veteran in his next outing. Chris Curtis, who is looking to rebound after a loss to Myktybek Orolbai in March, would provide exactly that. A matchup between the two promises an entertaining striking battle.

Next Fight: Chris Curtis

Borislav Nikolic vs. Mark Vologdin

Stepping in on short notice to replace Josias Musasa, Borislav Nikolic impressed in front of his home crowd, cruising to a unanimous decision victory over Mark Vologdin.

Nikolic entered the UFC with an already accomplished résumé, boasting a 16-2 professional record while capturing and defending the Brave CF bantamweight championship. At 33 years old, there’s little reason to slowly develop him, especially after such a strong promotional debut.

A matchup with veteran Rob Font makes plenty of sense. While Font has gone 3-6 over his last nine fights after previously reaching the bantamweight top five, he remains one of the division’s most experienced gatekeepers. A victory over Font would instantly validate Nikolic as a legitimate contender.

Next Fight: Rob Font

Dennis Buzukja vs. Bogdan Grad

Potentially fighting to keep his UFC roster spot, Bogdan Grad overcame early adversity against Dennis Buzukja before securing a second-round arm-triangle choke.

The finish sparked some debate, as it wasn’t entirely clear whether Buzukja tapped, but the result doesn’t change the fact that Grad continues to prove he belongs in the UFC. His aggressive, offense-first style consistently produces exciting fights.

Bogdan Grad submits Dennis Buzukja!



Did he tap? 👀 #UFCBelgrade pic.twitter.com/1YvNFLvduz — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) August 1, 2026

Although rematches this early in a fighter’s UFC career are uncommon, Grad and Michael Aswell Jr. delivered one of the best fights in Dana White’s Contender Series history back in 2024. Both fighters now find themselves in similar stages of their UFC careers, making a rematch an easy sell.

Next Fight: Michael Aswell Jr.

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Kyle Prepolec

Having lost four of his previous five fights, Mateusz Rebecki desperately needed a victory—and he delivered in emphatic fashion, stopping Kyle Prepolec by first-round TKO.

While Rebecki’s 4-4 UFC record may not jump off the page, it doesn’t tell the full story. He’s faced one of the toughest schedules in the lightweight division and has already earned three Fight of the Night bonuses.

Simply put, Rebecki is almost guaranteed to produce entertaining fights. That’s exactly why a matchup with Terrance McKinney makes so much sense. McKinney is known for his explosive starts and relentless aggression, while Rebecki has proven he can weather adversity and capitalize as fights progress. The result would almost certainly be fireworks.

Next Fight: Terrance McKinney

Nina Milosevic vs. Hailey Cowan

Competing in front of her home fans, Nina Milosevic made a statement in her UFC debut, stopping Hailey Cowan with a devastating barrage of body shots in the opening round.

Since losing her professional debut, Milosevic has now won nine consecutive fights, with Cowan representing the toughest opponent she has faced to date. While she’s still early in her UFC career, it’s clear that Milosevic has legitimate potential.

Given the lack of depth in the women’s bantamweight division, Milosevic is likely only one victory away from entering the rankings conversation. Melissa Mullins, who has previously been ranked and is looking to rebound after a submission loss to Bia Mesquita, would provide an appropriate step up in competition.

Next Fight: Melissa Mullins

Jovan Leka vs. Alexander Poppeck

Talk about a liver shot.

Facing short-notice UFC debutant Alexander Poppeck, Jovan Leka landed a crushing body kick that folded his opponent just over two minutes into the fight.

Although Dana White passed on signing Leka after his victory over Azamat Nuftillaev on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Leka earned another opportunity after winning on the regional scene and made the most of it with an impressive UFC debut. The Serbian heavyweight has all the tools to become a difficult matchup for anyone in the division.

Jhonata Diniz is in need of a victory after dropping two of his last three fights. Meanwhile, Leka deserves the opportunity to face a more experienced opponent as he continues climbing the heavyweight ladder. It’s a logical matchup for both fighters.

Next Fight: Jhonata Diniz

Marina Spasic vs. Stephanie Luciano

Entering hostile territory, Stephanie Luciano spoiled the hometown celebration by submitting Serbia’s Marina Spasic with a first-round rear-naked choke.

Since earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023 following her draw with Talita Alencar, Luciano has compiled a solid 3-1 record inside the Octagon. The biggest question surrounding her résumé is the level of competition she has faced.

That should change in her next fight.

Former ranked strawweight Loma Lookboonmee is searching for her first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Alexia Thainara and Jaqueline Amorim. Luciano is ready for a significant step up, while Lookboonmee is looking to defend her place in the division. The timing makes this matchup an excellent fit.

Next Fight: Loma Lookboonmee