UFC Announces Death Of Flyweight Fighter Allan Nascimento In A Touching Tribute

The UFC has confirmed the death of their flyweight fighter Allan Nascimento in their latest Instagram post, while also penning a touching tribute to the deceased Brazilian.

34-year-old Nascimento had suffered an ‘apparent heart attack’ in his sleep and was found unresponsive. The responding medical team’s efforts were to no avail, as he was ‘pronounced dead at the scene.’

Nascimento has passed away at the age of 34 (Image via UFC)

Taking to Instagram, the UFC penned a touching tribute, while confirming Nascimento’s death. The caption read:

This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

Check out UFC’s post about Allan Nascimento below:

Nascimento had just fought on June 20, 2026, at UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi 2. He suffered a close split decision loss to Mitch Raposo that also snapped his impressive four-fight winning streak.

The Brazilian flyweight had made his debut back in October 2021 at UFC 267, against Tagir Ulanbekov.

Dustin Poirier and Mackenzie Dern React to the death of UFC Flyweight Allan Nascimento

A boatload of comments have been flooding the UFC comments section following their post announcing Allan Nascimento’s death.

Among those to have reacted so far are Dustin Poirier and Mackenzie Dern. Both fighters dropped the ‘praying emoji’ under the post.

Check out their reactions below:

Mackenzie Dern and Dustin Poirier react to the death of Brazilian flyweight Allan Nascimento (via UFC/IG)

Rest in peace, Allan Nascimento, and condolences to his loved ones.