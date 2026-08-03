Brendan Schaub Talks Anthony Smith’s Kids and Online Mockery: “Those 4 Kids Are F—ed”

Brendan Schaub delivered an emotional response to the criminal case involving former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith, saying he was shaken by allegations against a man he recently spent time with alongside Smith’s wife and children. Smith faces three felony charges in Nebraska after an alleged domestic dispute involving his wife.

Smith, 38, was arrested in Sarpy County on charges of attempted first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment. Prosecutors allege an argument began at a Gretna bar, where Smith threatened to kill his wife if she did not leave with him, then grabbed and pushed her into a vehicle. Investigators further allege she escaped and Smith tried multiple times to hit her with the vehicle.

A judge set Smith’s bond at $500,000 and ordered him to have no contact with his wife. Smith later turned himself in after a warrant was issued and is due back in court on August 17. The accusations remain allegations, and the legal case is ongoing.

Brendan Schaub Pleads for Restraint in Anthony Smith Story

Former UFC heavyweight Schaub discussed the situation on “Big Brown Breakdown” after travelling to the Dominican Republic with Smith and his family months earlier for a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event. The former UFC heavyweight said the experience made the news difficult to process.

“It’s unbelievable to me. I was just with a happy, loving family in the DR a few months ago,” Schaub said. “God dang, I love Anthony Smith. What a dad, what a father. Look at these kids.”

The comedian and podcaster said he pays attention to the relationship between parents and their children rather than online popularity or sporting results. “I base everyone based on how their kids love and treat them,” Schaub said. “I’m not judging you based off your UFC record. I’m not basing you off how many views you got on YouTube or TikTok.”

Schaub said Smith’s four daughters were his immediate concern, while stressing that the allegations, if proven, would be serious. “That’s why this is so hard for me. It’s so tragic. A whole family is f—ed,” he said. “But sure, podcasters, TikTokers, get your f—ing views. Make fun of the guy. Make fun of his career. Call him a punching bag. Those four kids are f—ed.”

He criticized those using the arrest to diminish Smith’s fighting career, pointing to the demands of a long run in MMA. Smith competed professionally for 17 years, challenged Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title in 2019, and later moved into UFC broadcast analysis after stepping away from active competition.

Schaub repeatedly said he was not excusing the alleged conduct. “I’m not defending Anthony Smith’s actions in any facet,” he said, adding that the accusation of trying to run over a spouse was “wild” and that the public should allow the legal process to establish the facts.

Smith’s wife, Mikhala Renee Newman, later said in an Instagram comment shared by his manager that she felt safe and had sought help because Smith was struggling mentally, while calling him a good father and husband.