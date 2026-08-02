Daniel Rodriguez Has Two-Word Reaction To Kevin Holland’s Rematch Callout

ByGerard Crispin
Kevin Holland Daniel Rodriguez UFC Noche

Daniel Rodriguez shared a two-word reaction to Kevin Holland’s callout for a rematch.

Rodriguez’s reaction comes in the immediate aftermath of his devastating first-round TKO loss against Uros Medic in the main event of UFC Belgrade.

Despite a hard low kick that rattled Medic, Rodriguez was knocked down by a powerful combination from the Serb, seconds later. A flurry of punches on a knocked-down ‘D-Rod’ got the job done, just 30 seconds into the first round.

Uros Medic Daniel Rodriguez
Uros Medic earned a first-round TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Belgrade (Image via Bleacher Report)

Right after the fight, Rodriguez’s former opponent Kevin Holland uploaded a short clip on his Instagram, calling him out for a rematch at UFC Noche. Holland said:

Jeez! That was fast. I wonder if ‘D-Rod’ will be healthy enough, so me and him can run it back for my 30th [win] at El Noche.

Check out Kevin Holland’s comments below:

It is worth noting that UFC Noche (this year) is scheduled to take place on September 12, 2026.

READ MORE:  Dakota Ditcheva Makes Successful Return From Year-Long Layoff Against Denise Kielholtz at PFL New York

Daniel Rodriguez Is Ready for A Rematch Against Kevin Holland

Taking to his Instagram stories, Daniel Rodriguez dropped a two-word reaction, agreeing to a rematch against Kevin Holland. He wrote:

Run it.

Daniel Rodriguez Kevin Holland rematch
Daniel Rodriguez’s two-word reaction to Kevin Holland calling him out for a rematch (Via Daniel Rodriguez/IG Stories)

The two had, in fact, fought just a year back at UFC 318. Rodriguez won the fight via unanimous decision, scoring 29-28 on all three judges’ scorecards.

The Medic fight was Rodriguez’s first since his bout against Holland. The twelve-month gap also saw Rodriguez serving eight months behind bars in Mexico.

Holland, on the other hand, has gone 1-1 since his loss to ‘D-Rod.’ His chances of bouncing back were dashed by Mike Malott in October last year, before Holland stopped his two-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over Randy Brown at UFC 327.

READ MORE:  UFC Belgrade Entrance Music: What Songs Uros Medic, Daniel Rodriguez, And Other Fighters Walked Out To

Gerard Crispin is an editor and writer with expertise across MMA, Football, Tennis, Cricket, NBA and F1. He has published over 3500 articles in Combat Sports, across multiple websites, viz. Sportskeeda, FanSided MMA, MediaReferee, FirstSportz and PFSN. Crispin currently covers UFC for LowKickMMA.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts