Daniel Rodriguez Has Two-Word Reaction To Kevin Holland’s Rematch Callout

Daniel Rodriguez shared a two-word reaction to Kevin Holland’s callout for a rematch.

Rodriguez’s reaction comes in the immediate aftermath of his devastating first-round TKO loss against Uros Medic in the main event of UFC Belgrade.

Despite a hard low kick that rattled Medic, Rodriguez was knocked down by a powerful combination from the Serb, seconds later. A flurry of punches on a knocked-down ‘D-Rod’ got the job done, just 30 seconds into the first round.

Uros Medic earned a first-round TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Belgrade (Image via Bleacher Report)

Right after the fight, Rodriguez’s former opponent Kevin Holland uploaded a short clip on his Instagram, calling him out for a rematch at UFC Noche. Holland said:

Jeez! That was fast. I wonder if ‘D-Rod’ will be healthy enough, so me and him can run it back for my 30th [win] at El Noche.

Check out Kevin Holland’s comments below:

It is worth noting that UFC Noche (this year) is scheduled to take place on September 12, 2026.

Daniel Rodriguez Is Ready for A Rematch Against Kevin Holland

Taking to his Instagram stories, Daniel Rodriguez dropped a two-word reaction, agreeing to a rematch against Kevin Holland. He wrote:

Run it.

Daniel Rodriguez’s two-word reaction to Kevin Holland calling him out for a rematch (Via Daniel Rodriguez/IG Stories)

The two had, in fact, fought just a year back at UFC 318. Rodriguez won the fight via unanimous decision, scoring 29-28 on all three judges’ scorecards.

The Medic fight was Rodriguez’s first since his bout against Holland. The twelve-month gap also saw Rodriguez serving eight months behind bars in Mexico.

Holland, on the other hand, has gone 1-1 since his loss to ‘D-Rod.’ His chances of bouncing back were dashed by Mike Malott in October last year, before Holland stopped his two-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over Randy Brown at UFC 327.