UFC fighter Jaqueline Amorim is one of the current top prospects in the strawweight division. In her wins, Amorim has shown well-rounded skills that have got a lot of experts thinking she’ll be a contender soon.

Name: Jaqueline Amorim Date of Birth: June 6th, 1995 Place of Birth: Manaus, Brazil Nickname: Jacque Gym: American Top Team Height: 5’3″, 160.02 cm Weight: 116 lbs, 52.62 kg Weight Class: Strawweight MMA Record: 8-2

Here is a breakdown of the career(so far) of Jaqueline “Jacque” Amorim. Read about her MMA journey below and see how she worked her way into the world’s top MMA promotion.

Jaqueline Amorim’s Entry Into Martial Arts

Jaqueline “Jacque” Amorim grew up in Amazonas within the Brazilian state of Manaus. Her father was also a BJJ practitioner, who idolized Royce Gracie and got into training because of him.

When Jacque was born, her father had to give up training to work, but still loved Jiu-Jitsu. After Amorim turned six, her father would enroll her at the ASLE academy.

This was the same academy where BJJ legends like Jacare Souza and Ary Farias started their BJJ journey. ASLE also offered programs in Judo and freestyle wrestling, which Jaque also took part in.

She was coached by some of the best grappling athletes in the world in Jacare, Alcenor Alves, and Henrique Machado.

Jaque’s GrapplingBJJ Career

As a teen, Jacque became extremely dedicated to her freestyle wrestling training and wanted to get on the Olympic team. For over four years, Amorim dedicated herself to freestyle wrestling and made the Brazilian Cadet Squad.

At the same time, Amorim was also a serious BJJ competitor. At fourteen, she switched academies and began training extensively under Mestre Pina.

Under Pina, Jacque won every major BJJ championship from purple belt to brown belt. She was a 2x BJJ world champion at purple belt, 1x No-Gi world champ at purple and brown belt.

Amorim was promoted to black belt in 2015 and began competing as pro black belt for the next two years. To compete in more IBJJF tournaments, she moved to the US with her husband to train under legend Leo Vieira.

As a pro grappler, Jaqueline earned 2nd at No-Gi Worlds in 2016 and a 3rd place finish at BJJ Worlds in 2017.

Amorim’s Early MMA Career

After a moderately successful run as a pro grappler, Jaqueline Amorim, would make the transition over to MMA. From 2017 to 2020, she worked on her striking in order to prepare for a potential MMA career.

Jacque made her amateur MMA debut in her hometown of Amazonas in 2020 on Mr. Cage 42. In front of her friends and family, Jaqueline’s debut was a success as she won by 1st round armbar.

Less than a month later, Jacque would win her pro debut by arm-triangle before signing with LFA. In the LFA, continued putting her skills on display for the world.

She won her LFA debut by rear naked choke in just 33 seconds and followed that win with a 10 second KO win. Amorim followed up that KO with two more first round submission wins to boost her record to 5-0.

After five spectacular wins, the UFC called Jacque and invited her to compete in the world’s biggest MMA organization.

Jaqueline Amorim’s Current UFC Run

At 5-0, Amorim was a highly-touted prospect going into the UFC. At this time, she began training full-time at American Top Team to take her skills to a new level.

Unfortunately, Jacque’s UFC debut against Sam Hughes did not go how she wanted. Whether it was nerves from Amorim’s debut or just an off-night, her opponent controlled the fight and earned a decision.

After losing her UFC debut, Amorim can back better than ever to prove that she wasn’t all hype. In her second UFC fight against Montserrat Conejo Ruiz, Jaqueline controlled her opponent and won by 3rd round TKO.

In her third UFC fight against Cory McKenna, Amorim looked to be back in full form. The former BJJ champion earned a quick armbar victory in the first round to boost her pro record to 8-1.

Jacque’s Fighting Style

Jaqueline Amorim possesses world-class grappling abilities as she’s displayed in almost all of her wins. As a professional fighter, Amorim currently has a staggering 75% submission rate in her fights.

All of her wins have come by finishes as she’s currently won six by submission and two by strikes. She is showing that she is one of the most dangerous strawweight fighters on the ground.

As Amorim continues to develop her striking abilities, she could become one of the most well-rounded fighters at strawweight.

What’s Next For Jaqueline Amorim?

Jaqueline Amorim is currently 8-1 as a professional fighter and 2-1 in the UFC. She is one of the more promising up-and-coming strawweight fighters with a lot of potential to go far in her career.

Jaque is looking to work her way up the rankings and crack the top 15 by the end of the year. Don’t be surprised to see Amorim get into title contention within the next few years.